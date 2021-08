County to trim millage rate for eighth straight year

RESOLUTION 2021-09 A RESOLUTION OF THE TOWN OF LONGBOAT KEY, FLORIDA, LEVYING FOR GENERAL OPERATION PURPOSES A 2.1144 MILL AD VALOREM TAX ON ALL REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE TOWN OF LONGBOAT KEY; LEVYING A 0.0569 MILL AD VALOREM TAX ON ALL REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE TOWN OF LONGBOAT KEY TO PAY FOR GENERAL OBLIGATION FIRE STATIONS IMPROVEMENT BONDS; LEVYING AN ADDITIONAL 0.8537 MILL AD VALOREM TAX ON ALL REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE LONGBOAT KEY GULFSIDE DISTRICT TO PAY PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST ON GENERAL OBLIGATION BEACH BONDS; LEVYING A TOTAL MILLAGE INCLUSIVE OF GENERAL OPERATION AND DEBT SERVICE OF 3.0250 MILLS AD VALOREM TAX FOR ALL REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE LONGBOAT KEY GULFSIDE DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022, BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2021, AND ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2022; LEVYING AN ADDITIONAL 0.2134 MILL AD VALOREM TAX ON ALL REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE LONGBOAT KEY BAYSIDE DISTRICT TO PAY PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST ON GENERAL OBLIGATION BEACH BONDS; LEVYING A TOTAL MILLAGE INCLUSIVE OF GENERAL OPERATION AND DEBT SERVICE OF 2.3847 MILLS AD VALOREM TAX FOR ALL REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE LONGBOAT KEY BAYSIDE DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022, BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2021, AND ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2022; PROVIDING FOR CERTIFICATION OF ADJUSTED ADOPTED RATE; PROVIDING FOR A COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION TO BE FURNISHED TO THE SARASOTA AND MANATEE COUNTY COMMISSIONS, PROPERTY APPRAISERS, TAX COLLECTORS, AND FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; PROVIDING FOR COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE FLORIDA LAW FOR PARTICIPATION IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT REVENUE SHARING AND HALF-CENT SALES TAX PROGRAMS; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.