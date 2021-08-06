Cancel
Sedgwick, CO

Three finalists named as candidates for 13th Judicial District Court judgeship

By Sterling Journal-Advocate
julesburgadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe impending retirement of Judge Kevin L. Hoyer means the 13th Judicial District is about to have an opening for a district court judgeship. According to a press release, the 13th Judicial District Nominating Commission on Aug. 3 identified three finalists to fill the vacancy, which will occur on Oct. 1. The candidates are David Bute and Robert James, both of Brush, and Justin Hainlein of Peyton.

www.julesburgadvocate.com

#Judicial District Court
