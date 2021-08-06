Three finalists named as candidates for 13th Judicial District Court judgeship

The impending retirement of Judge Kevin L. Hoyer means the 13th Judicial District is about to have an opening for a district court judgeship. According to a press release, the 13th Judicial District Nominating Commission on Aug. 3 identified three finalists to fill the vacancy, which will occur on Oct. 1. The candidates are David Bute and Robert James, both of Brush, and Justin Hainlein of Peyton.