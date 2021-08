The first hot air balloon to launch at this year’s Cortez Rendezvous Hot Air Balloon Rally swept into the air just after 7 a.m. Friday. Even though unpredictable winds at Parque de Vida delayed takeoff and discouraged some participants from flying, amazement persisted in the eyes of onlookers, as the colorful vessels became engorged, many tumbling into the air with the glow of the rising sun.