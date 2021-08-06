Cancel
'Christmas' arrives for Mike Locksley and increasingly talented Terps football, but no excuses allowed

By Jeff Ermann
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, the offseason is over. Fall football camp began today, and Maryland football coach Mike Locksley was fired up to start his third season. "It's a lot like Christmas for me. It's the first day I get to kind of see the team that we've established, the team that we've put together for the '21 season. And whether you win or lose last year means nothing. Everything's about the '21 season moving forward. And we're going to continue to do the things necessary to build the football program, to where we all want it to be," he said.

