Dark Roll: Free Kick Challenge…It’s Soccer, But You’re The Ball

It’s official. Bless Unleashed has launched on PC via Steam — although, looking at the current reviews, you may want to wait to jump in. There’s a solid amount of complaints about lag and crashing. That said, if you’re willing to brave the launch issues, there are a few launch events going on in the game right now. Starting today, a Welcome Ticket Event is under way. This event lasts until August 25 during which time players can hunt down Welcome Tickets in the game world and use them to obtain the “Launching Anniversary GM Gift Box.”