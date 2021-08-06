Cancel
Video Games

Dark Roll: Free Kick Challenge…It’s Soccer, But You’re The Ball

By QuintLyn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, we’ll you’re not the ball. Although, you are a pretty stylish sphere, and Artbarian Games’ Dark Roll: Free Kick Challenge is less a whole soccer game than one focused on the important part of the game, scoring goals and proving that you’re better at it than your friends. This is achieved via ranked multiplayer free kick shootouts, each with different success requirements. When competing in multiplayer, each player has 5 chances to score a goal.

