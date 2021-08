Chris Doering Mortgage has teamed up with the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) for the sponsorship of its 2021 Freshman All-America Team including establishing Doering’s former coach, Steve Spurrier, as the namesake of the FWAA First-Year Coach Award. This will be the 21st straight season in which the FWAA has named a Freshman All-America Team and the 20th consecutive year for the First-Year Coach, although the first time with a namesake for the award.