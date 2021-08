Sweet summertime — it’s finally here. After what felt like the longest winter of all time, I could hardly wait. Granted, I’m excited for the season to change every year, but this was especially true for 2021. The longer hours of sunlight, the perfect PNW temperatures, the adventures, the sunsets over the mountains, and just getting to live more of our lives outside, in the fresh air. But hands down, my favorite thing about summer is that it goes hand in hand with grilling and with picnics. My Herby Roasted Corn Salad is the perfect dish to serve during warmer months. It’s so easy to whip up a huge batch (and it keeps well) and is the true MVP at any summer meal. We love this corn salad as a dip with some gluten-free tortilla chips or crackers, but also as a burger topping, a flavor boost on a fish taco, and even stirred into a green salad.