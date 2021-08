You likely know Mozilla from its Firefox browser, but did you know that the company also produces a free and open-source email client called Thunderbird?. Mozilla Thunderbird is a great choice if you want an email client that has a clean design, is easy to use, and is quick. While it has all the features you'd want from an email client, like a calendar, address book, and in-built privacy tools, you can also extend it through add-ons.