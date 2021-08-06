Sideline View: Rookie Rodarius Williams grabs INT

The New York Giants play a game one week from Saturday, and they're getting antsy. "I think they're at a point in training camp right now that is very natural where they're tired of beating up on each other," coach Joe Judge said before Friday's practice. "I think they're waiting to get to another opponent. I think every team in the league is at that point now, while it seems like it's only been about two weeks of being in here, it's kind of like dog years. They come in every day, it's a little bit of Groundhog Day to get working. They do a good job. They work hard. I think you get to get a certain point where you may not be 100 percent ready for a full 60 minutes, but you're at that point where competition is driving you and you really want to go ahead and play against an opponent."