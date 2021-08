John Lithgow is the latest actor to join the cast of director Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Lithgow will take on the role of a prosecutor. The film is based on David Grann’s novel, and the story is set in 1920s Oklahoma. It depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Here’s a description of the story: