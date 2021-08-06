Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

How Yale Professor Robert Reed Built Equity in Art and Architecture Classrooms

By Cathy Braasch
Metropolis Magazine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my first week as an undergraduate student at Yale University, I rode my bike uphill several miles to Edgerton Park, wobbling with the weight of a drawing board rigged to my backpack, enduring sunburn, bee stings, and charcoal dust to earn a seat in Robert Reed’s art class, which has shaped my career ever since. While my friends were celebrating their first college weekend, my classmates and I were gathering to complete the fifty 18″ x 24″ on-site drawings required to be admitted to Reed’s popular Basic Drawing course.

www.metropolismag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josef Albers
Person
Robert Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale School#Art School#Yale University#Basic Drawing#The Yale School Of Art#Bauhaus#Penn State#The Whitney Museum Of A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Visual Arttamu.edu

A Visit With Beloved Architecture Professor Upon His Retirement

“I’ll miss the students the most,” said Professor of Architecture Rodney Hill of his retirement after 52 years on the Texas A&M faculty. He is known for his innovative teaching methods and for creating Aggie-themed works of art. “He believes that every student is a canvas waiting to be painted...
virginia.edu

Accolades: Architecture Professor Among American Academy Rome Prize Winners

Michael Lee, the University of Virginia’s Reuben M. Rainey Professor in the History of Landscape Architecture and director of the graduate landscape architecture program, is among 40 recipients of the 2021-22 Rome Prize. Lee, author of “Ganymede’s Garden: Homoeroticism and the Italian Landscape,” received the Prince Charitable Trusts/Kate Lancaster Brewster...
Educationthelocalvoice.net

Pharmacy Professor Modernizes Classroom with Discord App

Daniel Riche says platform helps educators better connect with students. A messaging application popular with video gamers is helping a University of Mississippi pharmacy professor spark interaction among students in his classroom. Discord, which allows users to create communities around common interests, has seen its popularity grow wildly since its...
Clarksville, ARozarks.edu

Green Joins Ozarks as Visiting Art Professor

Ceramic artist Brandy J. Green has been selected to serve as a visiting assistant professor of art at University of the Ozarks for the 2021-22 academic year. Green has a degree in ceramics and fiber arts from the College of the Ozarks in Missouri and is completing a master’s of fine arts degree in ceramics at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. She has served as a part-time art instructor at Texas Tech since 2019 and has also taught in community ceramic studios.
New York City, NYbtrtoday.com

Public Art, Architecture and Education with Bel Falleiros

This week Kimberly spoke with Bel Falleiros, a Brazilian artist who lives and works in New York City. Bel’s work explores the public space and its relationship to art, architecture and education. Throughout the conversation they talk about Bel’s work as an educator and her work with public monuments. If...
DesignMetropolis Magazine

A Pandemic-Conscious Blueprint for Architecture

Since the beginning of the pandemic, architects, designers, and engineers have provided input on the efforts made to address this ongoing health crisis. Together with biomedical advances such as rapid testing platforms, novel therapeutics, and vaccination programs, design interventions will help rebuild trust between individuals and physical space as people begin to re-engage with their communities. However, despite the hope for post-pandemic normalcy, it is clear that we live in an era characterized by emerging infectious diseases. Over the past twenty years, we have been faced with near-constant pandemic threats: West Nile virus, novel H1N1 influenza virus, SARS, MERS, Ebola virus disease, and Zika virus disease. Add the ongoing threats of antibiotic resistance and bioterrorism, and it becomes clear that communicable diseases will continue to pose a substantial risk going forward. What does this mean for the places we inhabit?
Visual Artnerej.com

Period architecture: A renewed interest in the art and structures - market perspective - by Marc Nadeau

Being from New England, when one thinks of a historic home the image often conjured up is that of a 1700s center chimney cape, a Federal style from the early 1800s, a Second Empire Victorian or even a brownstone. All have become part of the architectural landscape that helps define New England. The bulk of the architectural styles that everyone from appraiser to homeowner to builder has come to know were for the most part born during a 200-year period. That period extends roughly from the year 1700 to 1900.
Collegescollegexpress.com

How to Find a Great College with Amazing Professors

Your college professors can make or break your higher education experience. Do your research with this advice in mind to find the right school and faculty. Finding schools with great professors is an essential part of the college search, and it goes far beyond just asking if classes are taught by teaching assistants or actual professors. Most students consider the size, location, and academic offerings of a college, but they fail to think about the essential people leading them to a college degree: the professors.
MuseumsSmithsonian

Smithsonian American Art Museum Announces New Equity and Diversity Initiative Through the American Art Journal

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has established a new professional development program to foster excellence and diversity in the field of American art scholarship. “Toward Equity in Publishing” is a two-year pilot program that will provide critical support to early-career art historians. Through editorial mentorship and workshops, the program will demystify scholarly publication processes and help scholars revise manuscripts for submission and publication. The initiative is supported by a $64,000 grant from the Dedalus Foundation.
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

UNM College of Arts and Sciences announces Distinguished Professors

The University of New Mexico’s College of Arts and Sciences recently announced the promotion of five faculty to the rank of Distinguished Professor. The rank of Distinguished Professor is the highest title that UNM bestows upon its faculty. It is awarded to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements, and are nationally and internationally renowned as scholars.
CollegesNBC Connecticut

Q&A: Yale Professor Answers Your Latest COVID-19 Questions

With all that's changing in the pandemic landscape, many people have questions. Dr. Howard Forman, a professor of Public Health and Management at Yale University, sat down with NBC Connecticut to answer some of them. NBC Connecticut's Dan Corcoran: "We had what felt like a couple-month 'honeymoon' from the pandemic...
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

Architecture and health: how does space impact emotional well-being?

Architecture and health: how does space impact emotional well-being?. Today, August 5, is National Health Day. Our readers have already said that we need psychology to build healthy and pleasant spaces to live, that is why we investigate how the spatial experience really influences the well-being of each person, contributing to the quality of life and the reduction of mental fatigue . In other words, the spaces, in addition to working ergonomically, contribute to the physical health of the body and emotional comfort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy