Sources: Kawhi Leonard re-signing with LA Clippers after opting out of original contract

By Ohm Youngmisuk
ABC30 Fresno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKawhi Leonard has decided to return to the LA Clippers, a source confirmed to ESPN. Terms of the deal are being finalized for Leonard, who declined his player option for $36 million this coming season to become a free agent but was expected to return to the Clippers. His decision to stay comes on the same day thatReggie Jacksonagreed to re-sign with the Clippers for a two-year, $22 million deal, his agents, Aaron Mintz and Erika Ruiz, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Also, the Clippers agreed to terms on a two-year deal with forward Justise Winslow, his agents, Austin Brown and Ruiz, told Wojnarowski.

abc30.com

