Exhibition for Vermont artists with disabilities accepting applications

REGION – Inclusive Arts Vermont invites Vermont visual artists with disabilities to participate in “Masked,” an exhibition of works to travel statewide through April 2023. The exhibition will begin its statewide tour at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe in early January 2022. Following Spruce Peak, the exhibition will tour to the following confirmed venues: the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum in St. Johnsbury, the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., Soapbox Arts in Burlington, and the Vermont State House in Montpelier.