Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Exhibition for Vermont artists with disabilities accepting applications

vermontjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREGION – Inclusive Arts Vermont invites Vermont visual artists with disabilities to participate in “Masked,” an exhibition of works to travel statewide through April 2023. The exhibition will begin its statewide tour at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe in early January 2022. Following Spruce Peak, the exhibition will tour to the following confirmed venues: the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum in St. Johnsbury, the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., Soapbox Arts in Burlington, and the Vermont State House in Montpelier.

vermontjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Manchester, NH
City
Manchester, VT
Local
Vermont Government
City
Lebanon, NH
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Burlington, VT
Entertainment
Lebanon, NH
Government
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Stowe, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Inclusive Arts Vermont#Spruce Peak#Soapbox Arts#The Vermont State House#Bipoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week over a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform "removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies."

Comments / 0

Community Policy