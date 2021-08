"The Hash" hosts discuss top stories influencing the crypto world today: The U.S. Senate has prepared itself for a final vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill this week before sending it to the Hous though they did not decide on the crypto provision amendments, former OCC chief Brian Brooks quit his Binance.US CEO position after four months, citing "strategic differences," USDC issuer Circle plans to become a national crypto bank and Chainlink has not fully integrated decentralized weather data into google cloud. Plus, how did BitGo lose the U.S. Marshals Service contract to Anchorage?