Programs at the Wilder Memorial Museum

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company is proud to partner with our local museums to offer museum members and a guest to use their current membership to visit all participating institutions, FREE OF CHARGE, throughout the month of August. New Orleans Museum Month is a collaboration between museums of all sizes and genres across the greater New Orleans area, and offers locals the ability to experience the wealth of art and culture available in the city with just one membership. The offer is valid for two entry fees per membership.