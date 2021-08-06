Programs at the Wilder Memorial Museum
The Franklin Hotel Program at the museum provided by Kris and Doug Schmidt, Saturday, July 31, was very well attended and enjoyed. Doug gave early background on the hotel when it was known as the Blake House and how it included a barber shop and several other businesses over time, including the Laundromat operated by Leo Gallagher. The Strawberry Point Press Journal was at home in the hotel basement for a while, too.
