Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

10K RINKS RADIO: No Dollas For Fiala?

By Tony Abbott
zonecoverage.com
 4 days ago

On this week’s episode of 10K Rinks Radio, Tony and Joe discuss:. The Wild are taking Kevin Fiala to arbitration. What happens then?. Are the Wild heading to a divorce with their gamebreaker?. Scratching our heads over Bill Guerin lowballing a star player. Fiala’s inconsistency is a myth. What will...

zonecoverage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Bill Guerin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Line#Myth#K Rinks Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLtheScore

Report: Wild, Flyers file for arbitration with Fiala, Sanheim

The Minnesota Wild's Kevin Fiala and Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim are headed to salary arbitration, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Neither Fiala nor Sanheim were among the restricted free agents who filed for player-elected arbitration by Sunday's deadline, but their respective teams decided to move forward with the process. The...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild files for salary arbitration with Kevin Fiala

At least one of the Wild's two unsigned forwards is guaranteed to receive a new contract this month. The Wild filed for salary arbitration with Kevin Fiala on Monday, a move that ensures the two sides will reach an agreement before next season starts. Fiala, a restricted free agent, is...
NHLNBC Sports

NHL salary arbitration schedule is set: Pelech, Saros, Fiala key names to watch

The NHLPA announced the arbitration hearing schedule on Thursday for the 16 restricted free agents whose cases still need to be scheduled. There were originally 19 players that filed for salary arbitration but Adin Hill (San Jose Sharks), Zach Sanford (St. Louis Blues) and Victor Mete (Ottawa Senators) have already agreed to new contracts, avoiding the arbitration process.
NHLzonecoverage.com

Why Are the Wild Playing Hardball With Kevin Fiala?

It’s rare to see someone deliver on the hype, at least on the Minnesota Wild. Long-time fans will surely remember when Dany Heatley and Devin Setoguchi were going to solve the team’s goal-scoring woes. They’ll also recall when Mikael Granlund and his prospect comrades were the next wave of stars.
NHLzonecoverage.com

The Minnesota Wild Are Better Off Pursuing a Rebuild

It’s been nearly a month since the Minnesota Wild shocked the world and bought out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Ever since the bold moves by general manager Bill Guerin, the Wild’s future has had dark clouds on the horizon. Over $42 million of dead cap hit will pin Minnesota against the salary cap between the 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons.
NHLmarkerzone.com

MINNESOTA ELECTS FOR ARBITRATION BEFORE RE-SIGNING KEVIN FIALA

It appears forward Kevin Fiala is asking for more money and/or term than the Minnesota Wild feel he should get. The team has announced it has elected for arbitration with the 25-year-old restricted free agent before it signs him to a new deal. There is plenty of speculation online that...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Central Notes: Copp, Pleau, Fiala

The Jets are a team that projects to be quite tight to the Upper Limit of the salary cap. Per CapFriendly, they have just over $6MM in cap room which amounts to roughly $11.35MM once Bryan Little’s LTIR is factored in but they still have to re-sign defenseman Neal Pionk and center Andrew Copp as well, both of whom have arbitration hearings later this month. Accordingly, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun suggests that with the strong platform season Copp had – one that saw him notch career highs in goals (15), assists (24), and points (39) – could wind up pushing him out of town. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff spent nearly $10MM last month to shore up their back end with the acquisitions of Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon but if Pionk and Copp wind up getting more than they anticipated, it certainly could force their hand into trading someone and selling high on Copp would certainly make some sense for Winnipeg.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Wild, Fiala continuing contract negotiations despite pending arbitration

The Minnesota Wild are trying to perform a balancing act. Between the lofty threat of a return to the KHL on Sept. 1 coming from Kirill Kaprizov’s side and the pending club-elected arbitration date coming in less than a week for Kevin Fiala, the team’s two heaviest loads this offseason are now going to come down to the wire within the next dozen or so days.
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Fiala’s contract talks; Ovechkin releases NFT

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • What’s going on with Kevin Fiala‘s contract negotiations with the Wild? [Zone Coverage]. • Alex Ovechkin has teamed up with...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Central Notes: Fiala, Wallstedt, Coyotes Coaching Staff

The Wild have made some progress in discussions with RFA winger Kevin Fiala, reports Michael Russo of The Athletic (subscription link). While the 25-year-old didn’t file for arbitration, Minnesota opted to elect to take him to a hearing earlier this month, a move that teams don’t often make as it gives Fiala the right to elect an award that would walk him to unrestricted free agency if he wanted. However, it ensures that he’ll be signed long before training camp. Fiala is coming off a 20-goal, 40-point season that has him well-positioned to earn a sizable raise on the $3MM AAV he had on his bridge deal. Submissions to the arbitrator will be required on Sunday with the hearing scheduled for a week from today so they’ll need to work quickly to get something done.
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Guess What Tampa Bay Divers Found After Stanley Cup Boat Parade

You’ll never guess what Tampa Bay divers found after the Stanley Cup boat parade. Some think that it was a miracle that this item was ever found. The boat parade celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second Stanley Cup was a great time for everyone who attended except for one family. While watching our Bolts sail up the Hillsborough River, Joshua and Tiffany Heath’s daughter Luna threw their phone into the water.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors; Rangers, Sabres, Flyers, Canadiens, Blackhawks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres working on a deal that would send Mika Zibanejad out and bring Jack Eichel into the Rangers organization? Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Carter Hart to a three-year extension. What was their thinking after Hart had such a lousy season in 2020-21? Will Jonathan Drouin be back for the Montreal Canadiens and is Stan Bowman going to be removed from any involvement with USA Hockey after allegedly covering up sexual assault allegations in 2009?
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Phil Kessel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The trade market often goes stale this far into the free agency period. With the second week of August upon us, things often go quiet. It is why when Don Sweeney went looking for options to replace David Krejci, there were none. Even any Christian Dvorak talks went nowhere fast. For now, Bruce Cassidy has a plan.
NHLFanSided

Blackhawks Season Countdown: David Kampf Days Until Puck Drop

With the Blackhawks season fastly approaching, today we are starting the official count down to the beginning of the year. Chicago is 64 days away from their first game on October 13th against the Colorado Avalanche, and that should be a great team to test out the Blackhawks’ new and improved roster.
NHLNHL

Best goalie entering season debated by NHL.com writers

There is an abundance of quality goaltending in the NHL. Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning has won the Stanley Cup in back-to back seasons, the Conn Smythe Trophy as Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP last season and the 2018-19 Vezina Trophy voted as the best goalie by NHL general managers. He has been a finalist for the Vezina in each of the past four seasons.
NHLzonecoverage.com

10K RINKS RADIO: Shopping For More Folignos and Suters

On today’s episode of 10K Rinks Radio, Joe and Tony discuss:. Day 2 of the Draft – including Mr. Hockey Jack Peart. The Wild have interest in Alex Goligoski – should they?. Do we want to see Ian Cole brought back?. Minnesota still wants another (Nick) Foligno. Is Pius Suter...
NHLthe-rink.com

The Rink 2021 Blackhawks/Avalanche/Kraken Free Agent & Trade Tracker

The Rink will be providing player movement through free agency and trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken. The Rink will be providing player movement through free agency and trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, and Seattle Kraken. [table “” not found /]
NHLPensBurgh

Hockey world mourns passing of former Penguin GM Tony Esposito

The hockey world mourned the passing of Hall of Famer and legendary figure Tony Esposito on Tuesday. Esposito is best known for being one of the top goalies in the NHL during the 1970s, when he won multiple Vezina trophies with the Chicago Blackhawks. Later on, he was instrumental in starting the ownership for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the early 1990’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy