Hello, friends! How are you all doing? I have to say that I am exhausted. We’ve had a weird thing happening with our dog that last couple of nights. She sleeps with us (in between and on her own Tempurpedic pillow, spoiled much?) and has woken up in the middle of the night making the hurling sounds before a dog throws up. Thankfully we’ve heard it and put her on the floor before she actually does it. She is fine during the day, so we don’t know why she is doing this. If this goes on one more night, it’s off to the vet! Anyway, my brain gets flipped on, and I haven’t been able to go back to sleep after this fun activity.