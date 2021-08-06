Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Travis Barker, Tyson Ritter & iann diorr unite on new LILHUDDY track, “Don’t Freak Out”

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlink-182‘s Travis Barker and The All-American Rejects‘ Tyson Ritter have united with “Mood” rapper iann diorr for a new song from LILHUDDY. The track is called “Don’t Freak Out,” and is a bit more laid back then perhaps its early 2000s pop-punk pedigree suggests — basically, it sounds like a more sensitive, earnest version of “Gives You Hell.” You can download “Don’t Freak Out” now via digital outlets.

rock947.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Tyson Ritter
Person
Chase Hudson
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freak Out#Abc Audio#Blink 182#Tyson Ritter Iann Diorr#The All American#Digital#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswirx.com

Travis Barker spent $8,000 to get a skull put on his tooth

Rock stars…they’re just like us! What, you mean you don’t routinely drop thousands of dollars to decorate your teeth with diamonds?. A dentist named Dr. Thomas Connelly just told E! News that Travis Barker recently had Connelly make him a tooth veneer with a diamond skull on it, and revealed that the permanent platinum-and-diamond skull, which Connelly says is built into a porcelain crown, cost $8,000.
CelebritiesPeople

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Show Off Matching Tattoos in New Album Announcement

Machine Gun Kelly posted a video on Instagram Monday announcing his sixth album, Born with Horns, by showing off a new matching tattoo with Travis Barker. " 'born with horns' the album. We're back for round two…." Kelly, 31, captioned the post. He and Barker, 45, previously worked together on his pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall. The Blink-182 drummer will serve as executive producer on the upcoming Born with Horns.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Machine Gun Kelly Announces New Album Title in Most Machine Gun Kelly Way Possible

Machine Gun Kelly added to his already impressive collection of tats Monday when he announced his next album’s title via matching ink with frequent collaborator Travis Barker. The duo showed off their new tattoos — reading Born With Horns — on Instagram, sneering and flexing all the while. Barker is the record’s executive producer; Born With Horns marks Kelly’s sixth studio album and follows 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, also produced by Barker. The Blink-182 drummer has found new life over the past few years by collaborating with younger artists, including Willow Smith, Trippie Redd, and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. “Travis showed me the...
MusicNME

Machine Gun Kelly teases new single ‘Papercuts’, arriving tonight

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a preview of his new single ‘Papercuts’ – tune in below. The Ohio artist – real name Colson Baker – posted a nine-second snippet of the upcoming track’s official video on Twitter this evening (August 11). “papercuts premiers EVERYWHERE tonight at 9pm PST,” he wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Travis Barker drops $8K on skull-shaped tooth gem

Travis Barker is following in girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s footsteps when it comes to mouth jewelry. The Blink-182 rocker, 45, debuted a new diamond-covered skull gem on one of his incisors on Friday. Dr. Thomas Connelly DDS, who has worked with tons of other athletes and celebrities on their smiles, created...
Musicjustjaredjr.com

LILHUDDY & Nessa Barrett Debut New Songs - New Music Friday 8/6

LILHUDDY and Nessa Barrett are both back with new songs!. The social media stars turned music artists dropped their latest tracks – “Don’t Freak Out” featuring iann dior, Travis Barker and Tyson Ritter, and “i hope ur miserable until ur dead.”. “I cannot explain how excited I am to put...
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Sean Kingston Ft. Travis Barker “Love Is Wonderful”

After persevering through “Dark Times“, Sean Kingston celebrates love in the video for his next single featuring Travis Barker. Directed by Dan Centrone, Sean Kingston gets in his bag and rides through the desert with his female companion in a vintage drop-top automobile. There, they capture their romantic moments on a camcorder and enjoy the magnificent views during a sunset. How wonderful is that?
Celebritiesaudacy.com

MITM Saturday Archive: The "Travis Barker" One

This week we take it back to October of 2018 with our interview with Travis Barker. Mercedes and JC talk to Travis when he had blood clots and recovering from his staph infection, having the Vegas Golden Knights watching Blink 182’s residency, the song with the best drum solos, and clearing up the rumors if Tom will come back to join Blink 182.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Kourtney Kardashian Teases Drastic Haircut From Boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has moved to the next level: giving each other haircuts. The eldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram Stories Thursday night (July 29) to show off the large chunk of freshly-shorn locks. In the photo, she credited the drastic cut to boyfriend Barker. Check out the photo here. The Blink-182 drummer even shared the photo on his own Instagram Story, seemingly confirming that he was the one who made the chop.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

LILHUDDY releases ‘Don’t Freak Out’

Track features Iann Dior, Tyson Ritter & Travis Barker. Immersive/Geffen Records artist LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson) releases his new single entitled “Don’t Freak Out” featuring Iann Dior, All-American Rejects’ frontman Tyson Ritter and Travis Barker, along with the official music video. This is LILHUDDY’s fourth single and first collaboration. The genre-blending track combines pop, punk, and hip hop, all of which heavily influence Hudson as a musician. The track is undeniably catchy, a true summertime jam, and is available now at all digital retail providers.
Hair Carerock947.com

Tickets to my hair fall: Machine Gun Kelly debuts new shaved-head look

Earlier this week, Machine Gun Kelly posted a photo of himself sporting a shaggy, Kurt Cobain-esque hair style while announcing his new album, Born with Horns. Well, we hope you weren’t to attached to that look, because it’s already gone. Thursday night, Kelly tweeted a new photo revealing his current...
Celebritiesrock947.com

Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters & more nominated for 2021 MTV VMAs

Billie Eilish and Foo Fighters are among the nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “bad guy” star racked up five nominations, including Best Cinematography for “Therefore I Am” and Best Direction and Video for Good for “Your Power.” Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and company received three nods: Best Rock, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography, all for “Shame Shame.”
CelebritiesNYLON

Machine Gun Kelly Just Shaved His Head

For someone whose Instagram bio is simply “the blonde don”, Machine Gun Kelly isn’t looking so blonde anymore. In fact, yesterday the 31-year-old musician debuted a new cleanly shaven head with a head tattoo, posting a screenshot from a Facetime video between him and director Cole Bennett. In the photo,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy