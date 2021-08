On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Jamaica as you celebrate your independence this August 6. The United States and Jamaica share deep historical ties, an enduring friendship, and common values. Our longstanding partnership enables us to work closely as we confront some of the most pressing challenges facing the Western Hemisphere, from the climate crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through initiatives such as the U.S.-Caribbean Resilience Partnership and the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, we will work together to further our shared goals of economic prosperity, regional security, health, and disaster resilience, as well as advance democracy and human rights in the hemisphere.