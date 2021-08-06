Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw under investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – 47 ABC has learned that Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw is under investigation. Details are limited at this time, but City Commission President Lajan Cephas has confirmed that a search and seizure warrant was executed on the Mayor’s office Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation. We are told that the Mayor is under investigation for personal matters and that it has no involvement with the City.www.wmdt.com
