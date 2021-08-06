Cancel
Spirit Lake, ID

Theodore M. Aarstad Sr. | Obituary

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheodore M. Aarstad Sr., 67, of Spirit Lake, Idaho, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 surrounded by family. Theodore, who went by Ted, was born to Theodore J. Aarstad Jr. & Helen Hicks Aarstad in Kirkland, Wash., on April 20, 1954. He was the biggest baby born that year at (11lbs, 8oz) lbs. Ted grew up in Kirkland, Wash., the second to the youngest child of five. In 1977, he moved to Duvall, Wash., where he started his family. He was a proud Union Roofer since he was 17 years old until he retired out of the Local 54. Ted loved his Family foremost, but also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and dancing. In 2010, Ted and his wife Lynn retired to Spirit Lake, Idaho.

