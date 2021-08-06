Cancel
Chris Young Won’t Back Down From a Vocal Challenge

Chris Young's fans had to wait a bit longer than usual for his new album, but he thinks the wait will be more than worth it. Collaborations with Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Mitchell Tenpenny dot the 14 songs on Famous Friends, each showing the singer's versatility, as well as his willingness to stand alongside vocalists as strong as he is.

102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Chris Young

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. RCA Nashville's Chris Young will return to the road with his headlining "Famous Friends Tour 2021," which is set to kick off in Little Rock on Thursday, October 21st and wrap up in Uncasville, CT on Sunday, December 5th. The 13-stop run will feature support from special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Friday (8/6) at ChrisYoungCountry.com.
Chris Young Thankful For His 'Famous Friends' On New Album

Chris Young has released his latest album, Famous Friends, which is his eighth studio project. The title track and album's first single, "Famous Friends," featuring Kane Brown, has already topped the country charts. Among the 14 tracks, there are three collaborations, in addition to Chris' many longtime friends who are producers and/or musicians who contributed to the album, which is why Chris tells us he titled the album as he did. ["There's more guest appearance than I've ever had on one project before that's been a release for me, and then from producers to writers to players, there's so many different people that got involved with this whether they're well known to the outside world or whether they're well known within the circle like Nashville, and that's kind of a cool way to talk about this record. (It) really is a culmination of all the people that I've met and run into kind of putting their arms around this project and me putting my arms around them and huddling up and go, 'Okay, let's make some great music.'"] SOUNDCUE (:32 OC: . . . some great music.) Famous Friends features the work of 20 songwriters, four producers, Chris included, plus background vocals from Sarah Buxton and Hillary Lindsey. Chris will hit the road on his Famous Friends tour beginning in October where he'll be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark. Chris celebrated Friday's (August 6th) album released with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday (August 7th).
Chris Young talks 'Famous Friends' and his average golf skills

After its official release last Friday, Chris Young’s new album, Famous Friends, was our official weekend soundtrack. In celebration of the project, Young made a visit to Audacy’s Friday Night Takeover with Rob + Holly to share all the deets on the new album and how he solicited some help from his own “Famous Friends” to help complete it.
Chris Young Surpasses 4 Billion Streams on Pandora

Nashville, TN — Following the release of his brand-new album Famous Friends, multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young was surprised backstage following Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry with a plaque commemorating more than 4 Billion streams to date on Pandora. The presentation took place during a special live taping of his podcast, The Quad with Chris Young. In recognition of the Opry member’s new status with the streaming platform, Chris has also been added to the Pandora Country Billionaires station.
Chris Young Got an Assist From Brad Paisley in Making His New Video

Over Independence Day Weekend, Chris Young welcomed thousands of music lovers for an outdoor performance in downtown Nashville as part of the making of the video for his song “At the End of a Bar.” Young recently told PEOPLE he was blown away by the attendance–while Young thought perhaps 1,500 people might attend, when showtime came, 15,000 people were there for the concert. Young also welcomed his collaborator on the track, Mitchell Tenpenny, for the outdoor concert that is seen in the song’s video.
Chris Young Coralville Presale

Chris Young is bringing his "Famous Friends Tour" to Coralville on Friday, November 19 with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark. Since you have the KHAK app and are signed up for "Concert/Event" alerts, we're giving you the chance to buy your tickets before anyone else!. Beginning at 10...
