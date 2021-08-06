Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Luke Bryan Still Can’t Tell When Wife Caroline Is Pranking Him: ‘It’s Open Season’

By Adison Haager
Posted by 
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 14 years of marriage, Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, don’t take life too seriously. If you follow either one of them on social media, you know one of the ways they like to have a good laugh is through their extreme pranks on one another. So, you’d think after over a decade of living under the same roof they’d be able to catch on when the other party is about to prank, right? Well ... not really, the singer explains.

1023thebullfm.com

Comments / 0

102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Til#Open Season#Pranks#Turks#Caicos#People#Polish#Taste Of Country#My Dirt Road Diary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesweisradio.com

“Love at first sight”: Luke Bryan recalls meeting wife Caroline in ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline look back fondly on the night they first met in a clip from the upcoming documentary, My Dirt Road Diary. The couple met as college students at a local bar, Dingus, while attending Georgia Southern University. “I saw this character sitting across the bar. All I could see was white teeth,” Caroline remarks of her first reaction of Luke in a sit-down interview.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Opens Up About Emotionally Waiting for Sons to Hear Late Brother’s Voice for First Time in New Docuseries

There’s no doubt that being one of country music’s biggest stars is full of unforgettable experiences— but that doesn’t make you immune to some of life’s biggest tragedies. One country singer who knows about living tragedy is Luke Bryan. Although on the outside, he seems like the life of the party, he’s endured heartbreaking loss and grief.
Relationship Advicefroggyweb.com

Luke Bryan’s Secrets to a Happy Marriage!

The latest “People” cover story reveals the “secrets” to Luke Bryan’s 14-year marriage to his wife Caroline. It includes quotes and clips from the upcoming IMDB-TV docuseries, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary”, which debuts one week from today. So what are these secrets? Well, Luke wants us to know they definitely have fun together.
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Luke Bryan’s sister Kelly Bryan?

LUKE Bryan has had a tragic series of deaths within his family. The country singer was left devastated after his sister died unexpectedly in 2007. Luke Bryan's older sister Kelly Bryan passed away unexpectedly in May 2007. Luke's wife Caroline Boyer told CMT that Kelly was "healthy, beautiful, and the...
TV Showsnowdecatur.com

Luke Bryan Returns To ‘American Idol’ For Fifth Season

Luke Bryan returns to the judge's table of American Idol for his fifth consecutive season on ABC. He will again be joined by fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest. Season five auditions will kick off Friday (Aug. 6th) in Georgia, North Carolina, and...
catcountry96.com

Luke Bryan’s “Songs You Never Heard” Was Inspired By His Late Brother

Luke Bryan‘s new 5-part docuseries, My Dirt Road Diary – which follows the singer’s life through both his successes and tragedies, while pulling back the curtain on some of the most impactful moments in his career and life is streaming now for free on Amazon’s IMDb TV. The 5-time Entertainer...
Celebritiesruralradio.com

Luke Bryan says his dad gave him the push he needed to move to Nashville

In his new docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, the country superstar recounts the personal ups and downs that he struggled with during the early days of his career. Early on, the singer admits, he struggled to leave his small Georgia hometown and family behind in order to chase his dreams of a career in music. But in a new episode with ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, Luke credits his dad with giving him the push he needed to strike out on his own.
Musiccountry1037fm.com

Luke Bryan Pays Tribute To Late Brother With Tremendous Song

“Time Marches On, there’s a lotta new/music and memories we’d be drinkin’ to/I think about it and I laugh until it hurts/Cuz I can hear you singin’ along to songs you never heard” That’s it. That’s the hook that got me. This is not the first time that Luke Bryan touched my soul with a song about remembering someone. “Drink A Beer” is one of my faves, but that was written by Chris Stapleton. “Songs You Never Heard” was written by Luke (along with Luke Laird and Josh Osborne) and is a direct tribute to his late brother, Chris.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Jordan Davis Joined By Luke Bryan In New Video For ‘Buy Dirt’

Jordan Davis has released the official music video for his new single, “Buy Dirt.” Both the song and the video feature Luke Bryan. Jordan co-wrote “Buy Dirt” during the pandemic, and he tells us that Luke was the first and only consideration he had for a duet partner. “The second we finished the song Luke kind of came to mind. I met Luke three or four years ago at a award show after party and got to hang with him, but I really kind of got to sit and talk with him after a round of golf one day, and we just talked about everything under the sun aside from music. You know, Luke kind of embodies what that song is. A lot of people get to see Luke on American Idol or on stage but Luke Bryan really is a great guy.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Says He’s ‘Ready to Get’ Fellow ‘American Idol’ Judge Lionel Ritchie in a Fishing Boat: ‘Trying to Get Him Custom-Made Gucci Waders’

Another season of American Idol is upon us. The crew is gearing up to travel the country and find the best talent they can find. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie return to weigh in on each contestant. While on the road, the judges talk and hang out. It must be a lot like being out on tour for the musicians.
CelebritiesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary’ on IMDb TV, A Breezy Walk Down The Country Star’s Memory Lane

Celebrate MTV’s 40th Anniversary With 'Biography: I Want My MTV'. Diary entries are typically a little deeper than Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary (IMDb TV) goes, but nevertheless, this five-episode set stands as a sort of miniaturized biography of the country superstar and American Idol host. Superfans might want to tune in — there’s undoubtedly a few facts about the guy in here that they can use at their next Luke Bryan trivia night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy