If you’re heading back to school soon, you want a good laptop to take with you. But what about if you also want a good tablet? We’ve got the perfect solution. Right now, at Best Buy, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch touchscreen for just $700, saving you $260 on the usual price. Because it’s a laptop with a touchscreen, you’re able to use it as a regular laptop and also in tablet mode for those times you want to get a bit more tactile or enjoy the full tablet experience. It’s the best of both worlds, meaning you get tremendous value for money rather than needing to buy two separate devices. You’ll need to be fast though as we can’t see this remaining the same price for long.