EXCLUSIVE: First Look Media has appointed Shani Boone as its new Chief Financial Officer, a role in which she’ll oversee all finance and related operational aspects of the studio, with a focus on building momentum in the current marketplace and driving long-term growth. As a member of the leadership team, she’ll play a key role in First Look Media’s strategic initiatives across the company including First Look Entertainment, and its nonprofit organization, First Look Institute. First Look Entertainment includes Topic Studios which develops, produces, and finances feature films, television, documentaries, and podcasts, and the rapidly growing Topic streaming service. First Look...