Forecast: Scattered storms end this evening; hot and mainly dry this weekend

Widely scattered showers and storms have developed across Central Texas this afternoon. These storms will gradually come to an end this evening, and then the rest of the weekend will hot and primarily dry.

Both Saturday and Sunday should be just about completely dry with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 90s. Our heat index will be just on the other side of the century mark. Make sure to remember the sunscreen and water if you have plans outdoors.

Next week will be more of the same. Highs will reach the upper 90s each afternoon with a mostly to partly sunny sky and no meaningful opportunities for rain.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for isolated showers and storms. South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 93°



SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot. Heat index near 101°. South wind at 5 to 10 mph, gusts near 20 mph.

HIGH: 95 °



SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot. Heat index near 102° South wind at 5 to 10 mph, gusts near 20 mph.

HIGH: 97°

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

