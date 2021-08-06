Drugs found in Douglas County home after 5-hour standoff, cops say

A man has been arrested and a woman is wanted after an hours-long SWAT standoff Friday morning led to the discovery of drugs in a Douglas County home, officials said. Noah Baker, 30, of Lithia Springs, was taken into custody without incident after police found him hiding inside the attic of a home on Old Beulah Road home at the end of the five-hour standoff, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to the standoff, Baker was wanted on a parole violation.