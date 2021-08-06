Cancel
Governor Murphy Announces Indoor Mask Requirement for Beginning of 2021-2022 School Year

By Phil Andrews
newjerseynewsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. - EAST BRUNSWICK – Joined by educators, medical professionals, parents, and school administrators, Governor Phil Murphy announced that all students, educators, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face masks indoors for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The Governor signed Executive Order (EO) 251, which will mandate masking in the indoor premises of all public, private, and parochial preschool, elementary, and secondary school buildings, with limited exceptions. The EO is effective on Monday, August 9, 2021.

