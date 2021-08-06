Cancel
Cinemark stock rises amid mixed Q2 earnings

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We were very pleased with the results," and encouraged by the film industry's post-pandemic recovery, outgoing Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi tells Scott Wapner on Closing Bell. Incoming CEO Sean Gamble says the company hasn't seen a "dramatic impact," from the delta variant, but they are keeping safety guidelines in mind as they reopen theaters.

