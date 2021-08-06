Alarm.com (ALRM) Exceeds Guidance but Future Challenges Keep William Blair at MP

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $680.71.