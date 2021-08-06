Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Alarm.com (ALRM) Exceeds Guidance but Future Challenges Keep William Blair at MP

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri reiterated a Market Perform rating on Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) after total revenue came in $26.2 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alrm#Total Revenue#Alarm Com#Alrm#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Wendy's (WEN) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer upgraded Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) from In ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Weight Watchers International (WW) PT Lowered to $30 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser lowered the price target on Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ: WW) to $30.00 (from $39.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Inter Parfums (IPAR) PT Raised to $100 at BWS Financial

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand raised the price target on Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) to $100.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Translate Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Translate Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s FY2021 earnings at $13.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.58 EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

William Blair Downgrades Zymergen Inc (ZY) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Matt Larew downgraded Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ: ZY) from Outperform to Market Perform. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Zymergen Inc click here. For more ratings news on Zymergen Inc click here. Shares of Zymergen Inc closed at $34.83 yesterday.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $680.71.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Issued By William Blair

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Companies with NDRs 8/12

Companies with non-deal roadshows or company visits/marketing with sell-side today:Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) Oppenheimer ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Target Hospitality (TH) PT Raised to $5 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro raised the price target on Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) to $5.00 (from $4.50) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

First Advantage (FA) PT Raised to $26 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum raised the price target on First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) to $26.00 (from $24.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.30). William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (DCRDU) Announces 27.5M at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: DCRDU) announced today that it has commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,125,000 units. Each unit issued in the IPO will consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "DCRDU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "DCRD" and "DCRDW," respectively.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Now Covered by William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

William Blair Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy