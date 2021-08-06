More than 100-year-old Guilford County church destroyed in fire caused by A/C unit malfunction

A fire broke out Friday at a church in Guilford County.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Celia Phelps United Methodist Church at 3709 Groometown Road.

Fire investigators said the fire at the church was started by a malfunction in the air conditioning unit in front of the entryway. They said the fire was ruled as accidental.

Officials said no one was in the church at the time of the fire.

Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Chief Derek Carson said they called Greensboro Fire in to help.

"We pulled a second alarm quickly as soon as our units arrived on scene and saw a heavy amount of fire that they had," Chief Carson said.

According to the pastor, the church was built in the 1920s and was a piece of history.

"To see it with a hole in the roof, to smell it as I pulled up, it was just shocking," Pastor Carson said.

The fire left a huge hole in the roof of the building. The extent or estimated cost of the damage has not yet been determined.

Pastor Carson said church members just got back to indoor services within the last month.

"It's just another challenge upon the challenges we've experienced," said Pastor Carson.

Video tweeted by WFMY News 2 reported Marissa Tansino shows several fire and police cars at the church more than 10 hours after the fire started.

Community members who have attended the church for decades said they are shocked by what happened.

WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey spoke with 72-year-old Joseph Allen of Greensboro.

Allen said he has been attending Celia Phelps United Methodist Church since before he can remember.

"(I've been going) ever since I was brought to church by my mom, in her arms," he said. "(That was) several years ago."

Allen went on to explain what the church meant to him and his family.

"It's been a home," he said.

