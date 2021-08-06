MySweetCharity Opportunity: Dallas Callier Center For Communication Disorders

Some new parents are apprehensive about the idea of bringing their newborn baby home from the hospital. There is a lot to learn, and there may be concerns around how best to take care of your child in these early weeks. Luckily, with a little help, you’ll soon find yourself much more prepared to keep your family safe at home! Here’s some advice on what you need to know about caring for your infant while they’re still too young for many other major interventions, including tips for keeping your baby safe during sleep: