Frank Ocean Is Launching His Own Luxury Brand

By Paper Magazine
papermag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna's Fenty fashion line may not have gone as hoped, but Frank Ocean is betting that his latest foray into luxury will fare much better. The singer is developing a full-blown luxury brand called Homer ("it represents carving history into stone" said a press release of the name), and the first collection gives a glimpse of what we can expect.

www.papermag.com

Lifestyle
Entertainment
Gold
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Designers & Collections
Celebrities
Homer, G

Frank Ocean doesn't want Homer to be 'less expensive' than Cartier

Frank Ocean didn't want his accessories collection to be "any less expensive than Cartier". The 33-year-old star has founded independent American luxury company Homer, which sells fine and high jewellery pieces and printed silk scarves, and he always intended to do something high end because of his aspirations when he was a child.
Apparel

Frank Ocean Unveils Homer, Luxury Jewelry Line and Store

Out of a clear blue sky on a hot August Friday afternoon, Frank Ocean announce a new “luxury” jewelry company called Homer. The announcement comes with an 84-page catalog, the cover of which was designed and photographed by Ocean. Certain images are included below. More from Variety. Frank Ocean Signs...
Music

Dear Frank Ocean

I was never one to have a favorite musical artist. I just listened to whatever came on the radio as filler music. Whenever someone asked me who my favorite musician was, I never had an answer. I’d have a rotation of familiar artists I’d cite from time to time when asked during classroom icebreakers — Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish — but in reality it was simply whoever first came to mind. I’d always reduced music to having a simple purpose: to serve as background noise that occupies silence and makes car rides a little less awkward.
Celebrities

Frank Ocean to headline Coachella in 2023

Frank Ocean will headline Coachella Festival in 2023, organisers have confirmed. Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told the LA Times the far-off booking was a reward for fans who have experienced multiple postponements of the festival in the last year. The California event will officially return in April 2022, with Ocean...
New York City, NY
GQMagazine

Introducing Homer, Frank Ocean’s “Independent American Luxury Company”

In the last several years, Frank Ocean’s creative output has been tantalizingly sporadic. He released a handful of singles and called off the release of one more. He threw a series of dance parties in Queens. He launched a voter registration drive before the 2020 election and appeared in a Prada campaign. Mostly, though, he seemed to be working on a mysterious project about which little was known. He rented an art studio in New York’s Chinatown, where one of his cars could often be seen parked outside, and there were whispers that he was launching... something. Definitely not an album, though—a physical thing. Was it clothing? Furniture? Just what Ocean and his small group of Blonded employees—architects, graphic designers, fashion creatives—were up to in his downtown office was anyone’s guess.
Celebrities

No, Frank Ocean’s New Luxury Company Isn’t a Front for a New Album

Today may not have brought us a new Kanye West album, and now it looks like it’s not bringing us a new Frank Ocean one either. Ocean, the R&B experimentalist, launched a new luxury company called Homer on August 6, setting off a bit of confusion when fans found a 12-track album on the website. A tab on the right reads “listen to 454,” and upon clicking, it plays through a woozy hip-hop project that many thought could be new Frank Ocean music (despite the unrecognizable vocals). But Ocean’s publicist told Vulture that the project is an album by the rapper 454 — who, according to this Rolling Stone interview and photo shoot, is not Frank Ocean. In fact, the songs line up with 454’s debut album, 4 REAL, released in March (and, according to Reddit sleuths, an album Ocean liked at the time).
Beauty & Fashion

Frank Ocean's Homer Store: Inside Look, Hours, Address

Frank Ocean's enigmatic luxury label Homer was the talk of the town when it launched outta nowhere last week. It's still pretty mysterious — no word on that Prada collaboration yet — but at least we now have an inside look at the brand's New York flagship. Homer's press release...
Beauty & Fashion

Frank Ocean discusses new luxury jewellery line in first interview in two years

Frank Ocean has opened up about his new high-end jewellery line in an interview with the Financial Times – his first in two years. The line, called Homer, was announced on Friday (August 6) and includes an array of luxury jewellery and printed silk scarves. The range of pendants, earrings, chains and more will only be available to purchase in-store, with the first physical location set to open in New York on August 9.
Home & Garden

frank ocean opens luxury store on the bowery in new york for his 'homer' collection

Following the launch of frank ocean’s high-end jewelry label ‘homer,’ the luxury brand celebrates the opening of its store on the bowery in new york. the space is designed in collaboration with new york-based architecture studio ANY as an homage to product and packaging design — the interior itself is expressed as an exploded version of homer packaging, all made from aluminum and urethane. on display are pieces made from 18 karat gold, recycled sterling silver, and lab-grown diamonds together with printed silk scarves and two collaborative prada bags. while most brands focus on their digital presence, the newly introduced homer collection is only available for purchase either in person at the new bowery store, or over the phone.
Designers & Collections

Arc'teryx's System_A Collection for GORP-Wearing City Folks

Make no mistake: Arc'teryx remains an outdoors brand first and foremost. However, with the explosion of GORP in city settings over the past five years, namely in fashion's most influential circles, of course they'd be remised not to consider what the style-savvy customer wanted from a brand like them. Was it performance-oriented shells and other technical apparel? T-shirts with the Arc'teryx bird logo emblazoned across the chest?
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

Post Malone’s Stylist Launches Dresses For Dudes

Catherine Hahn is no stranger to shopping in the women’s section for her male clients, pulling frilly blouses and jewelry, and remaking women’s-inspired pieces for her guys. “There never seem to be as many options [for men] as ladies’ clothing,” says Hahn. Last April, she styled Post Malone in a dress, a dainty floral print frock that the artist wore over a white T-shirt for his live-streamed Nirvana tribute concert in Los Angeles. The look was an ode to Kurt Cobain, who wore a similar dress when he performed at a concert in Amherst, Massachusetts back in 1990. The iconic fashion statement still packs a grungy punch. Malone’s rendition was applauded by fans and the media alike. The moment was a catalyst for Hahn to launch her own line of dresses for men this summer, called Hesher World. “Posty looked so cool and comfortable in the dress which inspired me to design more and want to make dresses for all! It's so nice to have menswear options outside of the traditional suits, pants and shirts, or shorts and shirts, combinations,” says Hahn. “I wanted to make a unisex dress that could be worn every day. To work, to school, to skateboard in, or on a date.”
Beauty & Fashion

Must Read: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Named Tiffany & Co. Ambassadors, Can a Brand Publish a Magazine People Actually Want to Read?

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are Tiffany & Co.'s newest brand ambassadors. In its September 2021 cover story, Harper's Bazaar announced that Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are now Tiffany & Co. brand ambassadors. They're the latest celebrities to join the now-LVMH-owned jewelry company's roster, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rosé. {Harper's Bazaar}
Skin Care

Sustainable Luxury Beauty Brands

Nichola and Paul Vickers founded Innerbark in 2019 to provide consumers with eco-conscious beauty products. The husband and wife team offers clean and natural luxury beauty. The brand's affordable luxury body and skincare line have been featured in British Vogue to showcase Innerbark's innovative products. To continue its commitment to...

