Sonoma County, CA

Northern California wildfire smoke brings hazy skies to Sonoma County

By ANDREW GRAHAM THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Sonoma Index Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazy skies descended onto Sonoma County Friday as smoke from wildfires further north in the state began to settle in over the North Bay valleys. Although Friday was likely to be the haziest day of the summer in the North Bay and carry the thickest concentration of smoke over the next three days, an increasing likelihood of patchy fog mixing with smoke overnight means a chance of “fairly reduced visibility” into late Saturday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Canepa said.

www.sonomanews.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

