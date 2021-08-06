Cancel
Environment

New High-Resolution Models Merge Weather and Climate

HPCwire
 Aug. 6, 2021

Cover picture for the articleAug. 6, 2021 — Torrential rain, hailstorms and floods in the Alpine region and northwest Europe: the past few weeks have highlighted the impacts of severe thunderstorms. But how exactly are extreme weather events connected to global warming? This is one of the central questions for researchers studying and modelling the interaction between weather and climate.

Environmentwnctimes.com

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC

Science Daily -- Date August 9, 2021: Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Scientists are observing changes in the Earth's climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest IPCC Report. Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion -- such as continued sea level rise -- are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
ScienceHPCwire

TACC Supercomputers Power Quest for Space Weather Prediction

If you’re not worried enough by the ongoing pandemic or rapidly accelerating climate change, you’re in luck: you can worry about space weather, too. In the interim since the last major space weather event – a massive solar flare in 1859 that fried telegraph machines – severe space weather has become a much more concerning prospect, as the world has progressed into deeper and deeper reliance on electronic systems that could be disrupted by such an event. Now, researchers at the University of Michigan are leveraging supercomputing to improve space weather forecasting.
IndustryNature.com

A near-global, high resolution land surface parameter dataset for the variable infiltration capacity model

Hydrologic models predict the spatial and temporal distribution of water and energy at the land surface. Currently, parameter availability limits global-scale hydrologic modelling to very coarse resolution, hindering researchers from resolving fine-scale variability. With the aim of addressing this problem, we present a set of globally consistent soil and vegetation parameters for the Variable Infiltration Capacity (VIC) model at 1/16° resolution (approximately 6 km at the equator), with spatial coverage from 60°S to 85°N. Soil parameters derived from interpolated soil profiles and vegetation parameters estimated from space-based MODIS measurements have been compiled into input files for both the Classic and Image drivers of the VIC model, version 5. Geographical subsetting codes are provided, as well. Our dataset provides all necessary land surface parameters to run the VIC model at regional to global scale. We evaluate VICGlobal’s ability to simulate the water balance in the Upper Colorado River basin and 12 smaller basins in the CONUS, and their ability to simulate the radiation budget at six SURFRAD stations in the CONUS.

