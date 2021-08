Romero Britto -Teddy Bearhttps://www.blendspace.com/lessons/hledN4VzHKKajQ/a-e-p-romero-britto. Born in Brazil and made it big in Miami, then the world. "Born in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, on the Northeast side of Brazil, Britto lived and grew up among a big family of eight brothers and sisters. However, his innate creativity allowed Britto to fill his life with images of a bigger and more beautiful world beyond his own. At an early age, he painted what he saw and what he imagined on surfaces, such as newspapers, cardboard or any scraps that he could find. With an inordinate passion to excel, he prospered academically. Still, Britto's artistic nature eventually led him to seek experiences outside his home.