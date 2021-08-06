Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Petroteq Announces Management Changes

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces the resignation of Mr. Alex Blyumkin as an officer and director of the Company. The board of directors of the Company has appointed R G Bailey, current director and former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Vladimir Podlipsky, current Chief Technology Officer of the Company, has been appointed as a director of the Company.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Exploration#Oil Reserves#Oil Extraction#Sherman Oaks#Petroteq Energy Inc#Pqeff#Fse#Pqcf#Company#Interim#The Founder Of Petroteq#Canadian#Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Star8 Corp Extinguishes Two Convertible Promissory Notes

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC:STRH) is pleased to announce that it has extinguished two Convertible Promissory Notes, issued in 2018 and 2020, with an initial principal value of $185,000, improving the financial position of the company, and leaving Star8 with greater flexibility moving forward. This should allow us to more sustainably implement our current and future business objectives..
BusinessPosted by
The Press

EPRI Announces Board of Directors Changes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) today announced changes to its Board of Directors, effectively immediately. Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer John M. Thomas III will succeed TVA President and CEO Jeffrey (Jeff) J. Lyash, who has retired from EPRI's Board.
Businessaustinnews.net

Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') at the open of trading on August 10, 2021 under the trading symbol 'GLAB.'
BusinessBusiness Insider

Brunswick Resources Announces Effective Date of TSXV Voluntary Delisting

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN./. ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Brunswick Resources Inc. (TSXV: BRU.H) ("Brunswick" or the "Corporation") today announces that further to its news release dated November 17, 2020, the Corporation's voluntary delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange will be effective at the close of business August 12, 2021 (the "Effective Date").
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nornickel Awards Major Contract for Processing Equipment Supply to Metso Outotec

MOSCOW / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Nornickel, headed by Vladimir Potanin and the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has awarded a major contract for the supply of some of the key industry-leading equipment used in mining operations to Metso Outotec, further extending the partnership with Finland's technology solutions provider.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Marvel Discovery Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') reports that Karim Rayani (The 'Acquiror') both directly, and indirectly through R7 Capital Ventures Ltd. ('R7 Capital'), an investment company wholly owned by Karim Rayani acquired an aggregate of 8,259,000 common shares of Marvel Discovery Corp. ('Marvel') by way of a series of open market purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange. As a result of the July 16th 2021 acquisition of 420,000 common shares in Marvel, the Acquiror now holds 10.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the Company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer And Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) ("DMG" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces today that it the appointment of Heather Sim as Chief Financial Officer (replacing Ryan Cheung, formerly CFO and Corporate Secretary) and John Kim as Corporate Secretary.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Uniserve Announces Director Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the "Company") wishes to announce that Gordon Nelson has stepped down as Director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Nelson for his service. The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Stuart Omsen has agreed to...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Usewalter Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders and Plan to Dissolve the Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - GOLO Mobile Inc. doing business as Usewalter (TSXV: WLTR) ("Usewalter" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has determined, after extensive and careful consideration of potential strategic alternatives, that it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to dissolve the Company (the "Dissolution"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, until such time as shareholder approval for the Dissolution is received, the Company will continue to evaluate other opportunities that have the potential of providing a return to its shareholders.
Businessdailypostathenian.com

Genera announces two new management additions

Genera, a manufacturer of domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products based in Vonore, has named Alan Turner controller and Richard Rutherford quality assurance manager. Turner will oversee all aspects of accounting operations and financial reporting. He will also work closely with Genera’s chief financial officer to...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommend 48North Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Arrangement Resolution

Shareholders are reminded to submit proxies to vote on the Arrangement Resolution prior to the 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on Friday, August 13, 2021, proxy vote deadline. TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRTH), is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") has recommended that 48North shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution in connection with its announced transaction pursuant to which HEXO Corp. ("HEXO") will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").
StreetInsider.com

Wealth Minerals to Acquire Block of World Copper Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces it has agreed with Gold Springs Resource Corp. ("GRC") (TSX: GRC) to purchase 13,225,198 common shares (each, a "WCU Share") of World Copper Ltd. ("WCU") (TSXV: WCU) held by a subsidiary of GRC, for an aggregate purchase price of $4,364,315. This transaction, at a price of $0.33 per WCU Share, is priced at an approximate 15.4% discount to the August 9, 2021 closing price of WCU at $0.39 per WCU Share.
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Falcon Upgrades Its U.S. Listing to the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its common shares have been upgraded to trade on OTCQB Venture Market (the 'OTCQB'), operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York. The Company's U.S shares will commence trading at today's open August 10, 2021- under its current U.S. symbol 'FGLDF'.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announced today that, in lieu of the management ‎cease trade order that the Company had applied for, it has been issued a Cease Trade Order ('CTO') by the Ontario Securities Commission as a result of its failure to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 on or before July 30, 2021, as required under Canadian National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, as previously disclosed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dash Capital Corp. Enters into Amalgamation Agreement for Qualifying Transaction with Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Dash Capital Corp. (TSXV: DCX.P) ("Dash"), a capital pool company under TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated August 6, 2021 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") with Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. ("SSC") and 2366191 Alberta Ltd. ("Dash Subco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dash, in furtherance of Dash's proposed business combination with SSC (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was previously disclosed in the news release of Dash dated June 11, 2021 (the "June News Release"). A copy of the Amalgamation Agreement and the June News Release have been filed on Dash's SEDAR profile and are available for viewing at www.sedar.com.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Jaxon Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U31) (OTC: JXMNF) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), announced July 28, 2021, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $1,350,000.00 (the "Private Placement").
Agriculturediscoverestevan.com

Changes For AgriStability Interim Payments Announced

An agreement between the federal and provincial governments will see the AgriStability interim benefit payment percent increase from 50 to 75 percent. The interim benefit is intended to provide an opportunity for producers who are enrolled in AgriStability to access a significant portion of their benefit early. This can help support losses and cover costs. For Saskatchewan producers, they can now apply for the interim benefit of up to 75 percent of their estimated final benefit for 2021.
Businessnojitter.com

8x8, Vonage Management Changes Produce Results

In addition to RingCentral financial results this week, 8x8 and Vonage both announced quarterly results. Each vendor is in similar situations with a relatively new management team that has a focus on execution. The previous CEOs in both cases (Vikram Verma at 8x8, Alan Masarek at Vonage) used a combination...

Comments / 0

Community Policy