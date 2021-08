Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is one of 16 Dallas players that will not travel to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Not only is Prescott recovering from the severe leg injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season, but he is also nursing a muscle strain in his throwing shoulder. Garrett Gilbert, former Pitt and Pine-Richland starter Ben DiNucci, and Cooper Rush are Dallas’ other three quarterbacks that are expected to make the trip.