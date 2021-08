“You can take the chacha or the chacho, that’s what the idiot of the Constituent Assembly said, who interpret that, the Constitution prohibits marriage between people of the same gender, but I don’t know who gave him for inventing and every time I mention It makes me angry that you can do whatever you want, less transgress the natural laws, what is natural is a man and a woman that is why God instituted them “said the professor, whose name has not been released.