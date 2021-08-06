Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

‘Anything could happen’ in Olympics Madison final, Ethan Hayter’s father says

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8mPv_0bKBsDzu00
Great Britain’s Charlie Tanfield. Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Oliver Wood in the men’s team pursuit during the track cycling at the Izu Velodrome at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Team GB’s men’s Madison duo have had “less practice” than the women’s team who stormed to victory on Friday and “anything could happen” in their final, the father of one of the cyclists has said.

Cyclists Ethan Hayter 22, and Matt Walls, 23, are aiming for gold against Denmark and Australia at the Tokyo Games while their families and friends watch from around the world.

The pair will be following a record-breaking performance by Team GB’s Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, who blew away the competition to write their names in history as the winners of the first ever Olympic women’s Madison.

Hayter’s father, Tim, has been watching his son progress through the Games from a holiday in Sitges on the Spanish coast with his wife Nicky, other son Leo and daughter Lucy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYv0e_0bKBsDzu00
Ethan Hayter during a kitting out session for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Birmingham NEC (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The family settled for the holiday after they had booked two weeks off to watch the Games in Tokyo – but coronavirus meant spectators were not allowed to attend.

When asked how he was feeling ahead of the race, Mr Hayter said: “Madisons are a tricky one… Katie and Laura made it look pretty straightforward this morning, but most Madisons aren’t very straightforward, so anything could happen.

“Hopefully they get round in one piece, that would be a good start.

“Matt and Ethan both have a career on the road as road cyclists and they haven’t had much chance to ride together recently because of their road commitments, so they’re in a bit of a different position to Laura and Katie because they haven’t done that much practising.

“But they have done a lot of Madisons together in the past, so I’m hoping that they can pull it off tomorrow.”

Mr Hayter added that his son calls “most days” and told the family he was feeling “pretty good” the night before the race.

“I think Matt Walls’ omnium performance yesterday was a big boost,” he said.

Walls claimed a superb win in the men’s omnium on Thursday, bringing Team GB back from a disappointing seventh place in the men’s team pursuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRDql_0bKBsDzu00
Great Britain’s Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood, Ethan Hayter and Ethan Vernon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Hayter added: “Although Covid has made it quite difficult for him and for us – he hasn’t been able to meet people because of isolation, and they didn’t really get the result they wanted in the team pursuit – he’s loving every second of it.

“Japan looks amazing, where they’re staying looks amazing – you can see Mount Fuji from the hotel bedroom. It’s a bit different to Manchester.”

He described Hayter and Walls, who share a flat together in Manchester, as “down-to-earth, ordinary kids” whose inspiring performances at the Olympics are giving people “something to look forward to and some excitement”.

“We’ve had so many people sending us good luck messages, at a time when life’s quite tough for a lot of people because of the pandemic and lockdowns, it has been something which has really given people something to look forward to and some excitement,” he said.

“These lads are down-to-earth, ordinary kids, and school friends have been in contact saying good luck.

“It’s been a really nice way of bringing people together to celebrate something regardless of what the results are.”

Mr Hayter added that his son was “quite sporty as a kid” and had a natural talent for cycling after trying out their local Herne Hill Velodrome aged 13.

The London-born athlete joined Team GB when he was just 16 years old.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Archibald
Person
Ethan Hayter
Person
Laura Kenny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anything Could Happen#Team Gb#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CyclingMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Kenny, Archibald win Olympic debut of women's Madison

IZU, Japan (AP) — There was a moment when Laura Kenny, one of the most decorated track cyclists in Britain’s long history of champions, wondered whether she would ever put on a helmet and step into the pedals for another competitive race. Kenny already had won four Olympic gold medals,...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Ethan Hayter sprinting for bronze when Great Britain snatched Madison silver

Ethan Hayter admitted he thought he was sprinting for bronze as he and Matt Walls came through at the finish to claim Olympic men’s Madison silver for Great Britain. A day after Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald won the first ever women’s Madison at an Olympics Walls and Hayter used a strong finish to add to the medal haul as this messy, chaotic but hugely popular event returned to the men’s programme for the first time since 2008.
Sportswincountry.com

Olympics-Cycling-Britain win gold in the women’s madison

IZU, Japan (Reuters) – Britain’s Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald won the gold medal in the Olympic women’s madison at the Izu Velodrome on Friday. Denmark took the silver medal and the Russian Olympic Committee’s duo the bronze. (Shiho Tanaka)
CyclingClickOnDetroit.com

Olympic Cycling Day 14: Denmark takes men's madison

One day after Great Britain dominated the women's madison, looking like the obvious winners early in the race, the men's madison wasn't decided until the end of the 50km, 200-lap race. In the end, 2020 world champions Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov of Denmark stayed out near the front...
Sportschatsports.com

Suni Lee plans to bring her Olympic medals to college: 'I don't want anything to happen to them'

Suni Lee has been the picture of poise and maturity at the Tokyo Olympics, winning a gold, a silver and a bronze medal across the women's gymnastics competition. However, the breakout star for Team USA reminded everyone that's she's still just a teenager when she told reporters after the balance beam final Tuesday night in Tokyo that she planned to bring her Olympic medals to college with her this fall.
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

After 13 years, Mørkøv claims Olympic gold in Madison's return

In 2008, a young Michael Mørkøv had his sights on the Olympic Games gold medal in the men's Madison in Beijing. He and Danish teammate Alex Rasmussen had won the final round of the Track World Cup in the event and had taken third in the World Championships and were the favourites for the Olympic event. But three teams snuck away and the best the Danes could do was sixth.
SportsBBC

Jason Kenny: Calls for knighthood for Olympic champion

There have been calls for Jason Kenny to be knighted after he became Great Britain's most decorated Olympian. The cyclist, 33, is the first Briton to win seven Olympic gold medals following his defence of the men's keirin title. Residents in his Bolton hometown are among those calling for a...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Full list of gold medals won by Team GB at this year’s Olympics

Britain’s Olympians excelled at Tokyo 2020, picking up 65 medals across the tournament - 22 of them gold.While there were disappointments, not least the shock early exit of Jade Jones from the taekwondo, Team GB’s women’s football team crashing out against Australia and sprinter Dina Asher-Smith failing to reach the women’s 100m final and pulling out of the 200m with a hamstring injury, British athletes were magnificent throughout, not least in the pool, on the BMX track and on the water.Here’s a complete list of all GB’s gold medallists.Adam PeatySwimming, men’s 100m breaststrokeThe mighty British swimmer picked up the...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: GB's final Olympians welcomed home

The Queen has congratulated Team GB as the final Olympians returned home from Tokyo 2020. History-makers Jason and Laura Kenny were on the flight into Heathrow Airport today, alongside six other gold medallists. Also on board were nine silver and three bronze medallists. "The skill, determination and hard work shown...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Jason Kenny pedalled away from his rivals and into the Team GB record books with a superb performance... after landing a record seventh gold medal he is now due a knighthood

He took our breath away, accelerating like a rocket into the arms of Olympic history, and there’s nothing left to say but, ‘Arise Sir Jason Kenny’. Even in the Izu velodrome rendered half-full by this wretched virus that has hovered at the elbow of these Games, a loud crescendo of astonishment accompanied the Bolton boy to his seventh gold medal and a British record.
CyclingPosted by
Daily Mail

ED CLANCY: Inspirational Jason Kenny is the best I've ever ridden with... you can never count him out but he's always very modest

That is why we call him King Kenny. Just when people think he’s finished, Jason Kenny turns up and shows everyone how it’s done. You can never count him out. He has now won more gold medals than any other British Olympian and although it will mean a lot to him, he is not going to be jumping in front of cameras and giving it the big I am.

Comments / 0

Community Policy