Some public health experts advise upgrading your masking arsenal to include medical-type N95 masks as the highly infectious delta strain of the coronavirus drives 90% of new COVID-19 cases in New Jersey; there were 1,017 new cases Thursday. Doctors say this virus variant can be concentrated in the nose and throat at more than 1,000 times the level of initial strains, and medical-grade masks do a better job of filtering virus particles out of the air.