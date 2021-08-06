Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wharton, NJ

Marissa Klapwald is new Lacordaire director of advancement

By Editorial Independence Policy
Posted by 
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Megan Mannato, Head of School for Lacordaire Academy, has announced the hiring of Marissa Klapwald as the school’s new director of advancement. Klapwald joined Lacordaire in July and brings more than 15 years of development experience to her position. She has worked in school advancement, having served as alumnae director in both Mount Saint Mary Academy and Marylawn of the Oranges. In the nonprofit sector, she has forwarded the development efforts of the Wharton Music School and CivicStory, and most recently held the position of director of development for RENEW International, a Catholic organization.

www.montclairlocal.news

Comments / 0

Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
268
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wharton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Education#Drew University#Nyu#Seton Hall University#The Wharton Music School#Civicstory#Renew International#The Nyu School Of Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

College Women’s Club of Montclair accepting books for upcoming sale

The College Women’s Club of Montclair is currently accepting books for its upcoming used books sale, to take place Nov. 18-20. The club will be open to receive donations of 12 bags or less at the Booksale Headquarters in the lower level of at 26 Park St. starting on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The club will also receive donations on Aug. 14, 21, 28 and Sept. 4. The next.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

New Montclair State University president Jonathan Koppell starts the job

Montclair State University’s new president officially joined the school Monday. On his first day on the job, Jonathan Koppell settled into his office, began meeting people, played an early morning game of one-on-one basketball with his son in Panzer Gym and sent the following in a video message to campus, according to the school: “I am so confident we are going to do great things together and I can’t wait to get started.”
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

A Montclair poet’s ‘Dreams’ come true

Writing had been a dream of Juanita Gaskin’s for years. “I don’t want to waste another minute,” the Montclair resident said. Gaskin, a photographer who has owned her own company since 2003, recently self-published her debut collection of poetry, “Renaissance Dreams, Life’s Journey Through Poetry.”. She said she’s not interested...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Zyon Brooks would want us all to ‘Be Present’

Zyon Brooks planned to get the words “Be Present” tattooed on his wrist — to remind him to bring his full attention to every encounter he had, his family said. But Brooks’ life was cut short last week at the age of 19. The 2021 Montclair High School graduate was riding on an electric bike on the 100 block of Summit Avenue when his bike and a vehicle collided, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter said. He died the next day.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

These Montclair girls are helping invent the future

Sylvie Wurmser and Edie Koehlert wanted to find a way to ride their bikes without hitting potholes and fallen trees. They had no idea they were going to influence and encourage the talents of Montclair girls for years. Wurmser and Koehlert, both rising juniors at Montclair High School, work with...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Where Columbus stood, Tubman now will, with help of Montclair’s Nina Cooke John

Where Christopher Columbus once stood, Harriet Tubman soon will. And Montclair architect and artist Nina Cooke John will bring her there. Cooke John’s memorial to Tubman, titled “Shadow of a Face,” had been among four finalist entries in a national competition to find a Tubman monument for Newark’s Washington Square Park after the city removed its statue of Columbus there last year. The selection was announced in June.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Rotary Club to donate $10,000 to community non-profits

The Rotary Club of Montclair will donate $10,000 to local not-for-profit organizations to mark the club’s 100th year of service to the community. The not-for-profit organizations will be based in the club’s service area of Montclair and Verona. “We are energizing our club by adding new members, raising more funds...
PoliticsPosted by
Montclair Local

The Oratorio Society of NJ elects new board members

The Oratorio Society of New Jersey, a community choir based in Montclair, has elected a new board of trustees. The board consists of four officers and eight trustees who will be responsible for managing all business at the choir. Without the opportunity to rehearse in person or to perform publicly...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

YMCA of Montclair elects two new board members

The YMCA of Montclair has elected two new board members to its board of directors: Lisa Indovino and Risa Cretella. The new board members will serve a three-year term. “Our board serves a key role providing governance and oversight for the organization,” president and CEO of the YMCA of Montclair Buddy Evans said in the announcement. “We are fortunate to have two leaders in their fields who will help expand our reach and engagement to better serve all in our community.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy