Marissa Klapwald is new Lacordaire director of advancement

Megan Mannato, Head of School for Lacordaire Academy, has announced the hiring of Marissa Klapwald as the school’s new director of advancement. Klapwald joined Lacordaire in July and brings more than 15 years of development experience to her position. She has worked in school advancement, having served as alumnae director in both Mount Saint Mary Academy and Marylawn of the Oranges. In the nonprofit sector, she has forwarded the development efforts of the Wharton Music School and CivicStory, and most recently held the position of director of development for RENEW International, a Catholic organization.