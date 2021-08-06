Carle Health to require COVID vaccine for workers, including at BroMenn in Normal
NORMAL (WEEK) – The operator of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal is joining OSF HealthCare and UnityPoint Health in requiring all of its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “The decision to request all Carle Health team members to get vaccinated was made carefully and follows our organization’s values and commitment to being a trusted health partner for the community,” Dr. James C. Leonard, Carle Health’s president and CEO, said in a news release.hoiabc.com
