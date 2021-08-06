Cancel
YouTube Comedian's 'Alfredo Rivera' Frontier Flight Attendant Spoof Video Goes Viral

By Todd Spangler
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe extremely bad behavior of one Frontier Airlines passenger — who had to be restrained by being duct-taped to his seat — served as viral comedy gold for YouTube creator and comedian The Real Spark. The Real Spark, whose name is James Bates according to his Instagram, recorded a mock...

Watch Comedian Imagine All The Chaotic Things The Frontier Flight Attendant Who Duct-Taped A Passenger Probably Has To Say

YouTube personality James Bates is going viral after pretending to be a Frontier Airlines flight attendant who duct-taped a passenger during a flight last week. On July 26, a Frontier Airlines flight was leaving Philadelphia and heading to Miami when 22-year-old Maxwell Berry became belligerent. He groped the breasts of two female flight attendants and physically assaulted a third before being duct-taped to his seat, Local 10 reported.

