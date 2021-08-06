Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Some Queens Neighborhoods, Activists Calling for More

ridgewoodpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City is getting its first curbside charging stations for electric vehicles — but many activists want more stations than what has been allotted for Queens. The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced in June that it would install 120 curbside charging ports in 23 neighborhoods across the five boroughs by October through a partnership with Con Edison and FLO, the maker of the chargers.

ridgewoodpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
County
Queens, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Laurelton, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Jamaica, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Flushing, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Cars
City
Astoria, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Activists Calling#Dot#Ev#Family Court#Charger#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy