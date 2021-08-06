Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Child Abuse Sting
Three Disney theme park employees have been arrested in Florida as part of an undercover sting operation to catch sexual predators who target children via the internet. The suspects are among 17 individuals arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) under the Operation Child Protector initiative. The initiative was a joint effort involving detectives from the Auburndale Police Department, Orlando Police Department, Winter Haven Police Department, and Orange County Sheriff’s Office.www.infosecurity-magazine.com
