Luke Bryan Still Can’t Tell When Wife Caroline Is Pranking Him: ‘It’s Open Season’

Jordan Davis has released the official music video for his new single, “Buy Dirt.” Both the song and the video feature Luke Bryan. Jordan co-wrote “Buy Dirt” during the pandemic, and he tells us that Luke was the first and only consideration he had for a duet partner. “The second we finished the song Luke kind of came to mind. I met Luke three or four years ago at a award show after party and got to hang with him, but I really kind of got to sit and talk with him after a round of golf one day, and we just talked about everything under the sun aside from music. You know, Luke kind of embodies what that song is. A lot of people get to see Luke on American Idol or on stage but Luke Bryan really is a great guy.”