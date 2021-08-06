Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Luke Bryan Still Can’t Tell When Wife Caroline Is Pranking Him: ‘It’s Open Season’

By Adison Haager
Posted by 
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 14 years of marriage, Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, don’t take life too seriously. If you follow either one of them on social media, you know one of the ways they like to have a good laugh is through their extreme pranks on one another. So, you’d think after over a decade of living under the same roof they’d be able to catch on when the other party is about to prank, right? Well ... not really, the singer explains.

knue.com

Comments / 0

101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Til#Open Season#Pranks#Turks#Caicos#People#Polish#Taste Of Country#My Dirt Road Diary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesweisradio.com

“Love at first sight”: Luke Bryan recalls meeting wife Caroline in ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline look back fondly on the night they first met in a clip from the upcoming documentary, My Dirt Road Diary. The couple met as college students at a local bar, Dingus, while attending Georgia Southern University. “I saw this character sitting across the bar. All I could see was white teeth,” Caroline remarks of her first reaction of Luke in a sit-down interview.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Luke Bryan Can’t Wait for His Sons to Hear His Late Brother’s Voice in New ‘My Dirt Road Diary’ Docuseries

Luke Bryan's music career has been filled with exuberant moments, but the singer’s story is also laced with heartbreaking loss and grief. Among those tragic, life-altering moments is the death of Bryan's older brother, Chris, in 1996. A then-19-year-old Bryan had his eyes set on Nashville, and was planning to make the move from Leesburg, Ga.; however, when Chris died at the age of 26 in a car accident, his younger brother shelved his plans to stay near his family.
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Luke Bryan’s sister Kelly Bryan?

LUKE Bryan has had a tragic series of deaths within his family. The country singer was left devastated after his sister died unexpectedly in 2007. Luke Bryan's older sister Kelly Bryan passed away unexpectedly in May 2007. Luke's wife Caroline Boyer told CMT that Kelly was "healthy, beautiful, and the...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

'Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary' Drops Sneak Peek: Caroline Reveals This Husband's Body Part Caught Her Attention

In one exclusive peek of Luke Bryan's docuseries, he and his wife, Caroline Bryan, talk about their first encounter. Fans won't believe what Caroline first noticed about Luke. For Luke, it was a case of 'love at first sight!' From the minute he met Caroline, Luke Bryan felt they were destined to be together. For Caroline however, the first thing she noticed was not what most girls noticed with their first meetup with their potential boyfriends.
Relationship Advicefroggyweb.com

Luke Bryan’s Secrets to a Happy Marriage!

The latest “People” cover story reveals the “secrets” to Luke Bryan’s 14-year marriage to his wife Caroline. It includes quotes and clips from the upcoming IMDB-TV docuseries, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary”, which debuts one week from today. So what are these secrets? Well, Luke wants us to know they definitely have fun together.
TV Showsnowdecatur.com

Luke Bryan Returns To ‘American Idol’ For Fifth Season

Luke Bryan returns to the judge's table of American Idol for his fifth consecutive season on ABC. He will again be joined by fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest. Season five auditions will kick off Friday (Aug. 6th) in Georgia, North Carolina, and...
TV & Videosblairgarner.com

Luke Bryan’s My Dirt Road Diary – Streaming Now on IMDb

Now available on IMDb TV is My Dirt Road Diary – the 5-part docuseries about Luke Bryan‘s life and career. Fans will get to witness Luke’s rise to fame through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage. While fans will discover new elements of Luke’s life and career, he...
CelebritiesWNCY

Luke Bryan says his dad gave him the push he needed to move to Nashville

In his new docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, the country superstar recounts the personal ups and downs that he struggled with during the early days of his career. Early on, the singer admits, he struggled to leave his small Georgia hometown and family behind in order to chase his dreams of a career in music. But in a new episode with ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, Luke credits his dad with giving him the push he needed to strike out on his own.
CelebritiesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary’ on IMDb TV, A Breezy Walk Down The Country Star’s Memory Lane

Celebrate MTV’s 40th Anniversary With 'Biography: I Want My MTV'. Diary entries are typically a little deeper than Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary (IMDb TV) goes, but nevertheless, this five-episode set stands as a sort of miniaturized biography of the country superstar and American Idol host. Superfans might want to tune in — there’s undoubtedly a few facts about the guy in here that they can use at their next Luke Bryan trivia night.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Jordan Davis Joined By Luke Bryan In New Video For ‘Buy Dirt’

Jordan Davis has released the official music video for his new single, “Buy Dirt.” Both the song and the video feature Luke Bryan. Jordan co-wrote “Buy Dirt” during the pandemic, and he tells us that Luke was the first and only consideration he had for a duet partner. “The second we finished the song Luke kind of came to mind. I met Luke three or four years ago at a award show after party and got to hang with him, but I really kind of got to sit and talk with him after a round of golf one day, and we just talked about everything under the sun aside from music. You know, Luke kind of embodies what that song is. A lot of people get to see Luke on American Idol or on stage but Luke Bryan really is a great guy.”
wkml.com

Luke Bryan Is Now A Helicopter Pilot: ‘It’s Just Something Fun’

Luke Bryan has a lot on his plate these days including a new docu-series “My Dirt Road Diaries,” he also signed back up for American Idol, he’s now on tour, and he’s even on the cover of People magazine this week. One of Luke’s newest passions is something he started...

Comments / 0

Community Policy