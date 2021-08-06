How Does A Nurse Complete Every Aspect Of Healthcare

Imagine rushing to the hospital in an emergency, and you meet a nurse while you expected a doctor. It might make you worried, but you shouldn’t be. Nurses do many things that doctors do. Nurses are known as the heart of the health care system. They have firsthand knowledge of what the patient needs and how to make them comfortable. Their round-the-clock presence, vigilance, and observational skills allow them to plan appropriate treatment. An attentive nurse has saved so many lives worldwide because they picked the warning signs of an upcoming emergency at the right time.