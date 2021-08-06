Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

How Does A Nurse Complete Every Aspect Of Healthcare

By LaDonna Dennis
momblogsociety.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine rushing to the hospital in an emergency, and you meet a nurse while you expected a doctor. It might make you worried, but you shouldn’t be. Nurses do many things that doctors do. Nurses are known as the heart of the health care system. They have firsthand knowledge of what the patient needs and how to make them comfortable. Their round-the-clock presence, vigilance, and observational skills allow them to plan appropriate treatment. An attentive nurse has saved so many lives worldwide because they picked the warning signs of an upcoming emergency at the right time.

momblogsociety.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Systems#Health Care System#Healthcare Professionals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
CBS Miami

Jackson Healthcare System Says Up To 200 Nursing Jobs Are Available

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The chief of human resources for the Jackson Health System says as many as 200 nursing jobs are available at their 7 hospitals. Julie Staub, an Executive Vice President and Chief of Human Resources, tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “We have more than 3500 nurses all over the Jackson Health System but right now 150 to 200 nursing jobs are available. Depending on education and experience, and this is subject to what is happening with the collective bargaining unit, nurses straight out of school typically earn $27 to $28 an hour and can earn as much as $40 an...
Health Servicesscienceworldreport.com

How to Recognize the Signs of Neglect of Patients in Nursing Homes

When a friend, loved one, or relative reaches a state in life where they can no longer care for themselves, this can be a heartbreaking experience. You've watched your loved one's life grow alongside your own life, and you've probably shared many wonderful experiences together. This makes it all the more difficult to come to terms with one of life's guarantees: the limitations of old age.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Hill

Healthcare

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Are restaurant owners brave or stupid for turning away the unvaxxed?. BY Gene Marks, Opinion Contributor 08/11/21 11:30 AM EDT. Every American deserves clean drinking water and working sewer systems. BY Lyndon Haviland, opinion contributor...
Roanoke Rapids, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

Signature HealthCARE announces new director of nursing

Signature HealthCARE of Roanoke Rapids has been a part of the Roanoke Rapids community for seven years and its residents, staff and the area’s citizens are extended family, according to a press release. Signature HealthCARE recently announced one of the community’s own as the new director of nursing for the...
Health Serviceshealthcareittoday.com

How Might We Democratize Healthcare?

This might sound like a loaded question and it really is. The question actually came from Nick Dawson where he wanted to know people’s responses to this question. Plus, he asked what comes to mind and what ideas we have. I’m glad he asked the question and not because there...
Health Servicespsychreg.org

Tips on How to Manage a Healthcare Facility

Modern healthcare needs are also evolving. Patients in the 21st century have a consumer-based approach towards healthcare. So, they are playing an active role in seeking a customised experience. Therefore, old ideas about healthcare are irrelevant, and we need to focus on the efficient management of healthcare facilities. However, managing...
Technologycybersecdn.com

Curious to see how healthcare cybersecurity fared this year?

Most hospitals critically lack the ability to secure their supply chain systems, according to CynergisTek. In a new report, CynergisTek reviewed just under 100 assessments of healthcare providers across the continuum, including hospitals, physician practices, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), and Business Associates. These assessments measure organizations’ security posture against the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF), a standardized framework first published in 2014 intended to help protect American critical infrastructure.
Healthknowtechie.com

How telemedicine has permanently changed the healthcare landscape

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled the world since early last year, going to the doctor and dealing with healthcare, in general, was a huge pain. Since everything has been uprooted by the pandemic, it has also become increasingly difficult to get in-person treatment for various healthcare needs. This has led to a massive rise in telemedicine over the last few years.
Boston, MAnortheastern.edu

As a nurse she saw the problems of US healthcare. Her startup heals them.

As a nurse she saw the problems of US healthcare. Her startup heals them. Cassie Choi, a critical care nurse in San Francisco, was frustrated with the healthcare system. She had been trying to instigate better methods for delivering care to patients, but the system wasn’t responding nearly fast enough to suit her.
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

OSF Healthcare names new VP and chief nursing officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Naperville native is now a vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. OSF Healthcare said Monday that Lisa Pittman formally started late last month. Pittman replaces Toni Bishop-McWain, who took on the role in September 2018 after six years with...
Mental HealthThrive Global

How to Combat Emotional Burnout in Healthcare

No matter what area of healthcare that you find yourself a part of, you’ll come to find that it is far too easy to become burnt out. Especially throughout the pandemic, healthcare professionals found themselves hitting a wall at many points. Emotional burnout has become a pandemic of its own among healthcare professionals. There may not be a one-size-fits-all cure for this burnout, but there are certainly some practices that these professionals can begin implementing to combat it.
Worcester, MAReal News Network

Striking nurses hold the line against investor-owned healthcare giant

Monday, August 9, marked the 155th day that nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, have been on strike. At the center of the strike is a concern about working conditions and staffing, specifically the high nurse-to-patient ratio that nurses, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, say makes it difficult to provide safe and sufficient care to every patient. According to the union, negotiated proposals from Tenet Healthcare, the Dallas-based, investor-owned healthcare giant that owns St. Vincent Hospital, have failed to address the central staffing issue. Now, after union members rejected the latest contract offer, the hospital has announced that it is hiring permanent replacements. In this short documentary, new TRNN contributor Gino Canella reports from the picket line in Worcester.
Health Serviceswarricknews.com

How to show your gratitude for nurses

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, countless lives were saved thanks to nurses, who sacrificed their time, health and even the joys of family to serve others and protect their loved ones. “All healthcare workers, but especially nurses, carried this country through a historic period in modern medicine and there are no...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy