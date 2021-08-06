Role of Public Health Practitioners in Addressing Climate Change Issues

It’s not about property rights. It’s a public health issue. When discussing the lawsuit by the Daley Farm against Winona County regarding expansion, I have rarely (if ever seen mentioned) the fact the Daley Farm already exceeds the animal unit cap for Winona County by 1.5 times, but were grandfathered in when the rule went into effect. Now they want to exceed that even further! As a rural Winona county resident I am disheartened that my rural county commissioners do not give consideration to my and my neighbors’ health and well being. We have to filter our water because of rising nitrate levels in our well and most recently the presence of atrazine (a farm herbicide) — all the result of farming practices that leach into the groundwater causing contamination and making the water unsafe to drink without additional filtration. Do other rural residents also want their well water to be contaminate from farm waste and undrinkable? I think not.