As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow, more and more vaccine clinics are being offered in Lubbock and the surrounding areas and our friends at United Supermarkets and The United Family are stepping up big time to help. In fact, on Friday evening at Buddy Holly Hall during First Friday Art Trail, United Supermarkets will be offering free vaccines to anyone who wants them. Just look for the pop-up clinic on the east side of Buddy Holly Hall. You can read more about that here.